Pfizer/BioNTech confirm new global collaboration to develop first mRNA-based shingles vaccine

Pfizer/BioNTech have announced the start of a new collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based prophylactic shingles vaccine.

The collaboration will see the two companies exploring new R&D and commercialisation in the hope of producing a preventative treatment for shingles – herpes zoster virus (HZV) – which is believed to impact around one in three people in the US during their lifetime.

According to the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will pay BioNTech $225m in upfront costs, while BioNTech will pay Pfizer $25m for the company’s proprietary antigen technology.

HZV is a chronic type of varicella zoster virus (VZV), more commonly known as chickenpox. After contracting VZV, the virus lies dormant in the human nervous system with the potential to re-activate later in life.

Re-activation of the virus means it can re-emerge as shingles, which is often triggered due to stress or in those who are immunocompromised. In some cases, patients can experience a condition known as post-herpetic neuralgia, while in rarer cases, shingles can produce facial paralysis, blindness and deafness.

This will be the third mRNA vaccine collaboration from Pfizer/BioNTech. The announcement follows the companies’ successful partnership in the infectious diseases field, initiating the influenza vaccine collaboration in 2018 and, during the pandemic, developing the first approved mRNA vaccine to protect against COVID-19, which has been widely administered.

Although approved vaccines are already available for shingles, Pfizer/BioNTech are looking to develop an improved vaccine, with the potential for better tolerability and a more efficient global production by using mRNA technology.

Mikael Dolsten, chief scientific officer and president of worldwide R&D and medical, Pfizer, said: “With this agreement, we continue on our journey of discovery together, by advancing mRNA technology to tackle another health challenge ripe for scientific innovation, supported by our world-class manufacturing network.”

Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, added: “Adults aged 50 years and older as well as vulnerable populations like cancer patients are at an increased risk of shingles. Our goal is to develop an mRNA vaccine with a favorable safety profile and high efficacy, which is at the same time more easily scalable to support global access.”

The companies aim to begin clinical trials for the vaccine in the second half of 2022.