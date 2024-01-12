Please login to the form below

Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid recommended by NICE for expanded use

An estimated total of 5.3 million people will now be eligible to access the antiviral

Pfizer

Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 drug, Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir), has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for expanded use.

A further 1.4 million people with an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19 will be eligible for Paxlovid following a positive test.

NICE already recommends the antiviral for an estimated 3.9 million people who do not need supplemental oxygen for COVID-19 and for those who have an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

This includes people with certain cancers, people who have had a haematological stem cell transplant or a haematological disease and people living with liver or kidney disease.

The latest final draft guidance will mean an estimated 5.3 million people will be eligible to access Paxlovid.

People aged 85 years and over, those who have end-stage heart failure with a long-term ventricular assistance device, people who are on the organ transplant waiting list and those aged 70 and over, or who have a BMI of 35kg/m2 or more, diabetes or heart failure, care home residents, or are hospitalised, will now be eligible for the antiviral.

Given as two separate tablets, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, within five days of getting COVID-19 symptoms, Paxlovid works by stopping the virus from growing and spreading around the body.

Nirmatrelvir works to stop the virus from growing and spreading, and ritonavir helps nirmatrelvir from being broken down while it is working.

“Our review of the evidence on the use of Paxlovid has found it offers value for money for a wider group of patients,” said Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE.

She added: “Although we are no longer in a pandemic, COVID-19 is still circulating and we are pleased that more people at risk of severe disease can benefit from Paxlovid.”

Currently approved or authorised for conditional or emergency use in more than 70 countries, Paxlovid received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in May 2023, following efficacy data from the phase 2/3 EPIC-HR study, which showed an 86% reduction in the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalisations or death within five days of taking the antiviral.

Jen Brogan

12th January 2024

From: Regulatory

