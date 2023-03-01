Pfizer’s RSV vaccine candidate for older adults backed by FDA Advisory Committee

Pfizer’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, PF-06928316 or RSVpreF, has been recommended by a US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) panel of experts for use in older adults.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted seven to four in favour of the vaccine, saying data showed the candidate was both effective and safe in preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in those aged 60 years and older.

RSV is a contagious virus characterised by several mild, cold-like symptoms. Although most people recover within a week or two, the virus can cause severe infections in infants, older adults and individuals with certain chronic medical conditions.

In the US, it is estimated that RSV infections in older adults account for approximately 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalisations and 6,000 to 13,000 deaths each year.

There are currently no prophylactic, therapeutic, or vaccine options for older adults and the medical community is limited to offering only supportive care for adults with the illness.

Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice president and chief scientific officer, vaccine research and development, Pfizer, said: “In older adults, RSV can result in serious illness, hospitalisation or even death, so there is a significant need to protect this at-risk population.”

The VRBPAC’s decision on Pfizer’s candidate was supported by results from the phase 3 RENOIR trial, designed to assess the efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of a single dose of RSVpreF in adults aged 60 years and over.

The study showed the vaccine was 85.7% effective among participants with three or more symptoms, and 66.7% for two or more symptoms, according to an interim analysis carried out by an external data monitoring panel in August 2022.

The FDA will now consider the panel’s advice as it works towards completing its review of the vaccine for use in older adults, with a decision expected in May this year.

As well as Pfizer’s candidate, the FDA has also granted priority review to GSK’s RSV older adult vaccine, with a decision from the VRBPAC expected today.