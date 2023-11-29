Pfizer’s RSV vaccine granted MHRA approval to protect infants and older adults

Pfizer’s Abrysvo has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) as the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to protect both infants through maternal immunisation and older adults.

RSV is a common contagious virus characterised by several mild, cold-like symptoms. Although most people recover within a week or two, the virus can cause severe illness in young infants and older adults.

In England, about 15,000 yearly hospital admissions in infants aged under six months are associated with RSV, while the virus is estimated to cause 14,000 hospitalisations in older adults every year in the UK.

Earlier this year, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) issued advice to the Department of Health and Social Care recommending the development of an RSV immunisation programme for infants and older adults.

The JCVI recognised in its advice the significant burden of RSV illness in the UK population, which has a considerable impact on NHS services during the winter months.

The MHRA's decision on Abrysvo was supported by positive results from the late-stage MATISSE and RENOIR trials.

In MATISSE, the vaccine demonstrated 81.8% efficacy in preventing severe medically attended lower respiratory tract illness in infants in the first 90 days after birth and 69.4% efficacy within 180 days.

At an interim analysis of the ongoing RENOIR trial, the vaccine was 85.7% effective among older adults with two or more symptoms of RSV and 66.7% for those with two or more symptoms.

Dr Gillian Ellsbury, medical director, vaccines and antivirals, at Pfizer UK, said the latest approval of the vaccine “represents significant progress towards reducing the impact of respiratory disease caused by the virus”.

“The vaccine has the potential to protect thousands of vulnerable people at risk of RSV across the UK, including older adults and infants,” she added.

The MHRA’s decision comes just a few months after Abrysvo was approved by the European Commission to protect infants through the active immunisation of pregnant individual, and older adults.

The vaccine has also been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for these patient populations.