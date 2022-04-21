



2022 marks the 13th year of the PM Society’s Digital Awards where we recognise the best in digital creativity, innovation, and effectiveness from across the healthcare industry. We pride ourselves in highlighting the best programmes, tools and campaigns across a broad range of digital activities.



Our categories remain relevant and aligned to the industry.



* Our effectiveness categories focus on how projects and campaigns met objectives and delivered results – these categories cover promotion, education, charity projects, patient initiatives, meetings, integrated channels, localisation, longevity, corporate and internal communications.

* Our craft awards are judged NOT on effectiveness, but on their quality, impact, and creativity – film, animation and innovation categories.

* We have two agency awards – one for best Digital Account or Project Manager and the other for best Agency Digital Team.

* Finally, we celebrate Best Pharma Digital Partner – so please get nominating your best pharma digital clients and colleagues.



The awards ceremony, held this year on 15 September, regularly attracts upward of 500+ people from the pharmaceutical industry and supporting agencies, which make it a superb networking opportunity. The evening offers you the chance to make a big impression on the people that count – current and potential clients, all of whom are interested in digital communications in the healthcare sector.



Deadline for entries is Friday 6 May, with an extension available at an additional fee.



https://pmsociety.org.uk/awards/digital-awards-2022/