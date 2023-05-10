Positive results for Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent published in Nature Medicine

Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent (dupilumab) was associated with significant improvements in uncontrolled prurigo nodularis symptoms, according to positive phase 3 results recently published in Nature Medicine.

Prurigo nodularis is a chronic, debilitating skin disease with underlying type 2 inflammation and its impact on quality of life is, as reported by the companies, one of the highest among inflammatory skin diseases due to the extreme itch it causes.

High-potency topical steroids commonly prescribed for the treatment of the disease are associated with safety risks if used long-term, underscoring the need for new treatment options.

Dupixent is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signalling of the interleukin-4 and interleukin-13 pathways, shown in the Dupixent development programme to be central of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in multiple related and often co-morbid diseases.

The two phase 3 studies, PRIME and PRIME2, met their shared primary endpoint of a clinically meaningful improvement in itch from baseline at 24 and 12 weeks, respectively.

Statistically significant results were also seen across additional endpoints, including the proportion of patients with clear or almost clear skin of nodules at 24 weeks, and improvement from baseline in health-related quality of life, skin pain and symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Gil Yosipovitch, professor of dermatology, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami, director of the Miami Itch Center and principal investigator of the trials, said: “The publication of these phase 3 results in Nature Medicine provide a detailed look at the significant clinical benefit of targeting key and central drivers of type 2 inflammation with dupilumab for adults with prurigo nodularis.

"The extreme itch makes this disease have one of the highest impacts on a patient’s quality of life among all inflammatory skin diseases, and this data shows that dupilumab can improve symptoms and health-related aspects of their lives that I see my patients struggle with every day.”

Dupixent is already approved to treat prurigo nodularis in the US and EU. The biologic has also already received regulatory approvals for use in certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and eosinophilic oesophagitis.