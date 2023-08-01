Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer’s blood test for US consumers

Quest Diagnostics has announced the availability of its AD-Detect test for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in the US, making it the first blood-based biomarker test available for consumers to purchase and assess the potential risks of developing AD.

The AD-Detect screening test uses plasma, the liquid component of blood, from a single blood draw to evaluate levels of the ratios of two peptides of amyloid beta proteins – a marker of AD – Aβ42 and Aβ40.

AD is a progressive disease and one of the most common types of dementia. Over 6 million people in the US have AD, a number that is expected to reach 14 million by 2060.



Michael Racke, medical director of neurology at Quest, said: "We are seeing much attention on emerging therapies for AD, but with new treatment options will come the need to make screening and diagnosis more widely available."

The new test utilises the same technology as Quest’s clinical AD-Detect amyloid beta 42/40 ratio test, which was launched for physician ordering in early 2022. The blood test aids in assessing the risk of AD.

Consumers will now be able to purchase the AD-Detect test without needing to visit a doctor first.



Ordering a test will be followed by a scheduled appointment with a physician for a blood draw at one of the 2,100 Quest patient services centres. Individuals can then discuss results with a licensed physician to help them understand what their results may mean and determine an action plan for continued care.

All test results will be made available on a secure patient portal in a clear, easy-to-read report.



Racke acknowledges the encouragement from consumers, explaining that "a push from consumers who have a desire to take more control of their health" has been seen, particularly in AD risk assessments.



A recent research report by Quest found that 86% of adult Americans believed blood tests for the early detection of AD risk would increasingly become a regular part of preventative care.



Traditionally, the detective of AD has involved screening individuals for symptoms of cognitive impairment, followed by invasive and expensive tests, such as PET scans and cerebrospinal fluid tests, to confirm a diagnosis.