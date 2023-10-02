Please login to the form below

Regeneron’s odronextamab granted FDA priority review for non-Hodgkin lymphoma

The regulator is expected to make a decision on the drug by the end of March 2024

Regeneron

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has announced that its investigational bispecific antibody odronextamab has been accepted for priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment option for certain non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients.

Odronextamab is specifically under review as a treatment for adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) or R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who have progressed after at least two prior systemic therapies.

FL and DLBCL represent the two most common subtypes of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. FL is a slow-growing form of the disease, and despite many patients being responsive to initial treatment, around 20% are expected to relapse within two years and have shorter remissions with each successive line of therapy.

DLBCL is an aggressive subtype, with up to 50% of high-risk patients experiencing progression after first-line treatment. As these blood cancers progress, they become increasingly harder to treat, and therapy options become limited.

Regeneron’s odronextamab is designed to bridge CD20 on cancer cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate local T-cell activation and cancer-cell killing.

The Biologics License Application (BLA) for the candidate is supported by data from the ongoing ELM-1 trial, which is evaluating its safety and tolerability in patients with CD20+ B-cell malignancies previously treated with CD20-directed antibody therapy, including an expansion group evaluating DLBCL patients who had progressed on CAR-T therapy.

Additionally, the filing is backed by results from the ongoing phase 2 ELM-2 study of the drug in 375 patients across five independent disease-specific cohorts, including FL, DLBCL, mantle cell lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma and other subtypes of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Regeneron also outlined that it is initiating a “broad phase 3 development programme” to assess odronextamab in earlier lines of therapy and other B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

The FDA, which has set a target action date of 31 March 2024 for its decision on odronextamab, previously granted the drug Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for FL and DLBCL.

A marketing authorisation application for the candidate has also been accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency as a treatment option for adults with R/R FL or R/R DLBCL who have progressed after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Article by
Emily Kimber

2nd October 2023

From: Regulatory

Share

Tags

