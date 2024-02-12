Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Regenxbio’s investigational gene therapy shows promise in Hunter syndrome

The rare genetic disease is estimated to affect one in every 100,000 to 170,000 births

Microscope

Regenxbio has shared positive results from a pivotal study of its investigational gene therapy in boys aged up to five years with mucopolysaccharidosis type 2 (MPS 2), a rare genetic disease estimated to affect one in every 100,000 to 170,000 births.

The company said the results will support a regulatory submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year under the accelerated approval pathway.

Also known as Hunter syndrome, MPS 2 occurs when a child’s body does not properly digest certain sugar molecules. When these molecules accumulate over time, they can cause cell, tissue and organ dysfunction, including in the central nervous system (CNS).

There is currently no treatment to address fatal neuronopathic CNS disease in MPS 2.

Results from the pivotal section of the phase 1/2/3 CAMPSIITE trial, presented at this year’s WORLDSymposium, showed that MPS 2 patients treated with Regenxbio’s one-time gene therapy, RGX-121, achieved decreased levels of D2S6, a key biomarker of brain disease activity, below maximum attenuated disease levels 16 weeks after administration.

Patients receiving RGX-121 demonstrated an 86% median reduction in D2S6, which Regenxbio said is “approaching normal levels”.

The results were consistent with data from the dose-finding phase of the study, the company said, in which the majority of patients are "exceeding expectations" in neurodevelopmental function compared to natural history data up to four years.

The new long-term follow-up of those treated with RGX-121 in the dose-finding phase also showed there was a high rate of patients who were allowed to discontinue or remain naïve to standard-of-care intravenous enzyme replacement therapy.

Kenneth Mills, president and chief executive officer of Regenxbio, said: "The data from this pivotal trial supports that RGX-121 changes the course of disease by restoring the gene missing in boys with Hunter syndrome and has the potential to significantly improve vital brain function for patients living with this debilitating disease.

"We are excited about these results and working quickly to complete activities to file the biologics license application this year.”

Mills added that the company has already shared results from CAMPSIITE with FDA leadership, who have confirmed that, based on the totality of the evidence, they are “open to accelerated approval if supported by the review of full data”.

Article by
Emily Kimber

12th February 2024

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
IPG Health Medical Communications

We are the world's most celebrated and awarded Medical Communications agencies. We are 800 experts obsessed with combining science, creativity...

Latest intelligence

Therapy Watch launches new tracker covering Alzheimer’s Disease
The new Therapy Watch Alzheimer’s Disease tracker has recently launched in Germany, Japan and the US, with planned expansion into the remaining key European markets throughout 2024....
Therapy Watch launches new tracker covering pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
Therapy Watch Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is launching in the US market, with expansion into other geographies including Europe in 2024....
The four priorities shaping the future of R&D
Looking at what lies ahead for the life sciences, set against a backdrop of increasing digitalisation, climate change and emerging public health challenges...

Quick links