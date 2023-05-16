Research finds a third with dementia concerns face long wait for medical help

A new survey to mark Dementia Action Week (15-21 May) by Alzheimer’s Society reveals staggering statistics surrounding the confusion of symptoms of dementia and old age.

When speaking to people with worries that they or someone they know may have dementia, the survey found that only 15% of responders brought up the issue as soon as possible. For the remaining, 64% confused dementia symptoms for older ageing and therefore did not seek help or diagnosis.

Other key reasons people did not seek help included: to avoid worrying loved ones (33%), fears of relationships with loved ones changing (16%) and 11% said they still have not raised issues with their first symptoms of the condition.

However, 33% of people with concerns surrounding dementia responded that they wait at least a month before seeking any medical help.

Kate Lee, chief executive officer of Alzheimer’s Society, said the charity encourages “everyone to know there is support out there if you’re confused about symptoms, or don’t know how to have that first tricky conversation”.

The Alzheimer’s Society’s campaign slogan, ‘It’s not called getting old, it’s called getting ill’, was created in May 2022 in an effort to target those who are worried about their own memory or of someone they know.

To encourage people to get support and access to a diagnosis, the Alzheimer’s Society provides a symptom checklist via its online hub or recommends a chat with a GP or healthcare professional. The symptom checklist includes memory and mental ability problems, problems with daily living activities, mood and behaviour problems and hearing or sight problems.

The campaign continues to offer support and encouragement to people in need throughout this dementia action week.

Within the UK alone, a person develops dementia every three minutes. This estimates that by the year 2040, over 1.6 million people will have the condition.

Throughout dementia action week, the Alzheimer’s Society encourages people to get a timely diagnosis for themselves or loved ones, to avoid leaving symptoms and conditions until a crisis point and reduce the delay in how soon people can access support and get help.