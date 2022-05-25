Please login to the form below

Results released from new study of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 antibody

A new study from Oxford University shows that Evusheld is effective in protecting against emerging Omicron variants

According to new preclinical data from the University of Oxford, AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, AZD7442, is effective in protecting against emerging Omicron variants. The findings were reported online on bioRxiv, a preprint server.

These results are consistent with previous data from multiple studies showing that Evusheld retains potent neutralising activity against Omicron BA.2, the current dominant circulating variant, and neutralises all variants tested to date.

John Perez, senior vice president and head of late development, vaccines and immune therapies at AstraZeneca, said: “By combining two antibodies with different and complementary activities against SARS-CoV-2, Evusheld was engineered from the start to outsmart the COVID-19 virus and to remain potent in the face of this virus’ ability to rapidly mutate.

“These findings further support Evusheld as an important option to help protect vulnerable populations such as the immunocompromised who are unable to respond adequately to COVID-19 vaccination and are at high risk for severe disease,” he added.

Previously circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants have expanded in similar patterns and BA.4 and BA.5, currently the dominant variants in Africa, could spread globally in a similar way.

Approximately 2% of the global population is considered at increased risk of an inadequate response to COVID-19 vaccination and may benefit from the antibody, including people who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients, transplant patients and anyone taking immunosuppressive medicines.

Evusheld is a combination of two long-acting antibodies derived from B-cells donated by individuals previously infected with the COVID-19 virus. It was discovered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center and licensed to AstraZeneca in June 2020.

Evusheld has marketing authorisation in the European Union and was granted conditional marketing authorisation by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19.

Evusheld is authorised for emergency use for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in the US and is also authorised for use in several other countries.

25th May 2022

From: Research, Healthcare

