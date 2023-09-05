Roche announces positive phase 3 results for Alecensa in early-stage lung cancer

Roche has announced positive results from a late-stage study of its ALK inhibitor, Alecensa (alectinib), in early-stage lung cancer.

The phase 3 ALINA study has been evaluating the targeted drug as an adjuvant therapy in patients with completely resected stage 1B to 3A ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Alecensa, compared with platinum-based chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival, meeting the study’s primary endpoint.

The results make Alecensa the first ALK inhibitor to show a reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death for this patient population, Roche noted.

Overall survival data was immature at the time of this analysis, but the company said the results will be submitted to health authorities globally, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

An estimated 2.2 million people worldwide are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, and NSCLC represents up to 85% of all lung cancer diagnoses.

Approximately half of all patients with early lung cancer still experience a cancer recurrence following surgery, despite adjuvant chemotherapy, and new treatments are needed to prevent the disease from returning and provide the best chance for cure, according to Roche.

Alecensa is already approved in over 100 countries as a first-line treatment for ALK-positive, metastatic NSCLC.

Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, Levi Garraway, said: “Alecensa has transformed outcomes for people with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC, and now these strong results provide evidence for the first time that this medicine could also play a pivotal role in early-stage disease where there is significant unmet need.

“If approved, Alecensa has the potential to treat cancer before it has spread in a setting where treatment can increase the chances of cure."

The positive readout comes just a few weeks after Roche’s Genentech unit and Blueprint Medicines received full approval from the FDA for use of their targeted cancer therapy, Gavreto (pralsetinib), in a subset of NSCLC patients.

The FDA’s decision specifically applies to adults with metastatic rearranged during transfection fusion-positive NSCLC and was supported by data from an additional 123 patients and 25 months of extra follow-up to assess durability of response.