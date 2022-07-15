Roche announces two-year data confirming Vabysmo improves neovascular age-related macular degeneration





Roche has announced two-year data reinforcing the long-term efficacy, safety and durability of Vabysmo (faricimab) for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), a leading cause of vision loss.

The new two-year data from the TENAYA and LUCERNE studies showed that, after two years, 60% of patients treated with Vabysmo could have their treatment extended to every four months – a significant improvement compared with the 45% in year one.

In the two studies, nAMD patients received Vabysmo at intervals of two, three or four months or Regeneron’s Eylea (aflibercept) given every two months. Over the two-year timeframe, patients on Vabysmo needed a median of 10 injections, while patients on Eylea required a median of 15, potentially decreasing the number of injections.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OTC) tests also showed that extending the dosing schedule for Vabysmo did not compromise disease control when compared with Eylea.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition that affects the part of the eye that provides sharp, central vision, required for activities such as reading. nAMD is an advanced form of the disease that, if left untreated, can cause rapid and severe vision loss. nAMD, which affects 20 million people worldwide, develops when new and abnormal blood vessels grow uncontrolled under the macula, resulting in swelling, bleeding and/or fibrosis.

Vabysmo is designed to block two disease pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralising angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). Eylea, on the other hand, targets VEGF-A. While research is underway to better understand the role of the Ang-2 pathway in retinal disease, Ang-2 and VEGF-A are thought to contribute to vision loss by destabilising blood vessels, causing new leaky blood vessels to form and increasing inflammation.

Commenting on the positive results, Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said: “These longer-term results reinforce confidence in Vabysmo and support its continued use in people with neovascular AMD.

“With the potential to require fewer injections over time, Vabysmo continues to represent an important step forward for people with vision-threatening retinal conditions, and this data exemplifies our commitment to redefining standards of care and reducing treatment burden.”