Roche collaborates with Ibex and Amazon Web to improve cancer diagnosis

Roche has announced collaborations with Ibex Medical Analytics and Amazon Web Services to accelerate the adoption of AI-enabled digital pathology solutions to improve cancer diagnosis.

Integrated AI-based tools help to enhance clinical decisions and improve productivity while shortening turnaround times in pathology laboratories.

Referring to the digitalisation of traditional pathology workflows, from slide scanning to visualisation to analysis, digital pathology transforms traditional histopathology by improving efficiency, depth of analysis and offers collaboration in pathology workflows.

Cloud-based services allow laboratories and health systems to safely, reliably and cost-effectively increase the volume of slide images they analyse, as well as roll out new applications, add new digitised sites to their network and expand to new geographies.

As part of the collaboration, pathology laboratories will be able to access Ibex’s AI-powered decision support tools to help clinicians improve breast and prostate cancer diagnosis through Roche’s navify Digital Pathology software platform.

Used at laboratories and hospitals worldwide, the Ibex algorithms help clinicians in the diagnosis of breast and prostate biopsies and provide efficient, accurate and timely cancer diagnosis.

The algorithms also support case prioritisation, determine cancer grading and subtype, and identify important non-cancerous features.

Roche’s solution, along with Ibex’s AI algorithms, will operate on Amazon Web Services, offering customers flexibility, security, computing capacity, responsiveness and confidence to advance the adoption of digital pathology and AI.

Michael Rivers, lifecycle leader for digital pathology at Roche, said: "Using the navify Digital Pathology platform, pathologists can securely access third-party AI-powered technology alongside Roche's growing menu of AI-based image analysis tools in an efficient clinical workflow."

Joseph Mossel, chief executive officer and co-founder of Ibex Medical Analytics, said the collaboration will help drive “new AI-powered workflows that help pathologists and laboratories realise the full potential of going digital”.

Mossel continued: "The next phase in the evolution of digital pathology is open platforms that enable technology providers to join forces and offer integrated software solutions that improve lab efficiency, biopsy review and ultimately the quality of patient care."