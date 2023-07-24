Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Roche partners with Alnylam on hypertension therapy in deal worth up to $2.8bn

Zilebesiran is in phase 2 development to treat hypertension in patients with high-unmet needs

Roche

Roche has entered into a new partnership with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialise a potential treatment for high blood pressure, with the deal worth up to $2.8bn.

The candidate, zilebesiran, is an investigational, subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic currently in phase 2 development to treat hypertension in populations with high-unmet needs.

Under the terms of the agreement, which provides Roche with exclusive commercialisation rights to the therapy outside of the US and joint commercialisation rights within the country, Alnylam will receive an upfront payment of $310m and is also eligible to receive certain milestone payments.

Hypertension, the leading cause of cardiovascular disease, affects more than 1.2 billion adults worldwide. While several therapies exist, a significant unmet need remains, especially for high-risk patients.

Zilebesiran works by preventing the production of angiotensinogen, a protein that plays a key role in raising blood pressure, in the liver.

In an early-stage study, zilebesiran was associated with dose-dependent reductions in serum angiotensinogen, achieving tonic blood pressure control with consistent and durable blood pressure reduction throughout a 24-hour period and sustained for up to six months.

"Based on the positive phase 1 data, zilebesiran could be a best-in-disease treatment and provide transformational benefit, especially for patients with hypertension at high cardiovascular risk,” Roche said in a statement.

The Swiss pharma added that the therapy also has the potential to improve adherence and compliance to treatment due to its possible bi-annual subcutaneous dosing regime.

Teresa Graham, chief executive officer of Roche Pharma, said: “We are excited to work together with Alnylam and leverage our strong research and development capabilities, our leadership in cardiovascular diagnostics and our global commercial footprint to further develop and provide this promising therapy with best-in-disease potential to patients.”

She added: "Together with a strong partner like Alnylam, we are looking forward to making a significant impact for patients living with hypertension at high cardiovascular risk and potentially other cardiovascular indications.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Alnylam’s chief executive officer, Yvonne Greenstreet, said: “With this collaboration, we now can develop zilebesiran in a more robust way, allowing us to have cardiovascular outcomes data in hand at launch to ensure results relevant not only for health authorities but also for access and clinical practice in order to ultimately reach as many patients as possible.”

Article by
Emily Kimber

24th July 2023

From: Sales

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Four Health

Beautiful things happen when you put the right ingredients together. It’s the reason that we mix behaviour change experts with...

Latest intelligence

Case study: How segmentation of treaters guided a novel product launch in the allergy space
Find out how we helped our client to obtain an intuitive and actionable segmentation in order to drive market shaping activities ahead of their product launch aimed at the treatment...
The 7 truths behind successful Healthcare influencer engagement programmes
Pharma companies need to be engaging DOLs in the same way as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). But how can companies ensure best practice DOL engagement? Here are Say’s recommended critical...
Article: War in the Blood - The battle takes shape in the burgeoning European oncology CAR-T market access space
Tania Rodrigues investigates the market access and commercialization potential for manufacturers of CAR-T therapies in the latest issue of pharmaphorum's Deep Dive....

Quick links