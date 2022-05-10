Roche reinforces commitment to the World Federation of Hemophilia Humanitarian Aid Program





Roche has extended its commitment to the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) Humanitarian Aid Program until the end of 2028.

The company will continue to provide its preventative treatment to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program by treating up to as many as 1,000 people living with haemophilia A, specifically in areas with limited or no access to treatment.

Roche and WFH formed the partnership in February 2019, marking the first time those living with haemophilia in developing countries had been given access to a preventative treatment. To date, the donated treatment has helped over 940 people in 30 countries.

Haemophilia A is an inherited, serious disease whereby a patient’s blood is unable to clot properly, which can often cause uncontrolled and spontaneous bleeding. The condition affects an estimated 900,000 people globally, around 35-39% of whom suffer from a severe type of the disease.

The standard of care for haemophilia A is preventative treatment to inhibit bleeds in most of the developed world, however this treatment option is particularly restricted in developing countries. This is due to limited healthcare resources being reserved for emergency situations and acute bleeds.

Those living with severe haemophilia in such countries do not usually progress to adulthood because of limited treatment access. Those who do grow up into adulthood will typically experience chronic pain, severe disability and isolation.

Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals, commented: “Our renewed commitment will allow us to continue to help people with haemophilia A most in need.

“We are proud to be recognised by the WFH as a Visionary Contributor of the Program and are delighted to announce that our commitment to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program has been extended until 2028.”

The WFH Humanitarian Aid Program has lead efforts to address issues surrounding access to treatment for people living in developing countries by implementing support systems for those affected by inherited blood disorders. More than 22,000 people with haemophilia in over 112 countries have received treatment with preventative and on-demand treatment through the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program.

Cesar Garrido, WFH president, added: "With Roche’s continued support, we will be able to continue the important work that the Humanitarian Aid Program does, giving people with bleeding disorders the hope of leading a normal life through prophylactic treatment."