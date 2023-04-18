Roche reports positive phase 3 data for Tecentriq combination in liver cancer

Roche has announced positive new data from a phase 3 study of its Tecentriq (atezolizumab) combination in certain patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of primary liver cancer.

The analysis of IMbrave050 showed that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) significantly improved recurrence-free survival (RFS) in HCC patients with an increased risk of recurrence following resection or ablation with curative intent.

The Tecentriq investigational combination reduced the risk of cancer returning by 28%, compared with active surveillance, at a median follow-up of 17.4 months.

Overall survival (OS) data was immature at the time of interim analysis, the company said, with follow-up continuing to the next analysis.

Safety for both Tecentriq and Avastin was reportedly consistent with the known safety profile of each medicine and with the underlying disease.

Liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death, with more than 900,000 people diagnosed with the disease globally each year.

If diagnosed in the early stage, surgery may be prescribed to remove the primary tumour. However, an estimated 70-80% of people with early-stage HCC experience disease recurrence following surgery, which is associated with poorer prognosis and shorter survival.

Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “Four out of five people with HCC who receive surgery with curative intent may still see their cancer return. Thus, an urgent need exists for adjuvant treatments to prevent early recurrence and improve survival rates.

“With Tecentriq plus Avastin already a standard of care in unresectable HCC, we are pleased with the potential of these results and look forward to seeing more mature data.”

Results from the study will be presented at this year’s American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting, Roche said, adding that discussions with health authorities are ‘ongoing and follow-up will continue for the final RFS data and more mature OS data at the next planned analysis’.

As well as in HCC, the company’s Tecentriq development programme includes multiple ongoing and planned phase 3 studies across different lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynaecological and head and neck cancers.