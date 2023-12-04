Roche to acquire Carmot Therapeutics in deal worth up to $3.1bn

Roche has announced that it will be acquiring Carmot Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $3.1bn, giving the Swiss drugmaker access to a portfolio of incretin-based therapies for diabetes and obesity.

Incretins are gut hormones that are secreted after food intake and play a role in modulating blood glucose by stimulating insulin secretion and suppressing appetite.

The transaction includes Carmot’s lead asset CT-388, a phase-2 ready dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity in patients with and without type 2 diabetes.

Roche outlined that the candidate, which is administered as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection, "has potential as a standalone and combination therapy to improve weight loss and to be expanded to other indications”.

The US biotech’s pipeline also includes CT-868, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist in mid-stage development as a once-daily injection to treat type 1 diabetes patients who are overweight or obese, and CT-996, a once-daily oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist currently being evaluated in a phase 1 trial as a treatment for obesity in patients with and without type 2 diabetes.

Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “The broad Carmot portfolio offers different routes of administration and opportunities to develop combination therapies that treat obesity and potentially other indications.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will pay $2.7bn in cash to Carmot equity holders, who will also be eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $400m.

Thomas Schinecker, chief executive officer of Roche Group, said: “Obesity is a heterogeneous disease which contributes to many other diseases that together comprise a significant health burden worldwide.

"By combining Carmot’s portfolio with programmes in our pharmaceuticals pipeline and our diagnostics expertise and portfolio of products across cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, we are aiming to improve the standard of care and positively impact patients’ lives."

The announcement comes just over a month after Roche said it would be acquiring Telavant from Roivant Sciences and Pfizer for an initial $7.1bn, granting the company the rights to an experimental treatment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

RVT-3101 belongs to a class of new treatments known as anti-TL1A antibodies and is currently in development for IBD, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.