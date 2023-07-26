Please login to the form below

Roche’s spinal muscular atrophy therapy recommended by CHMP for newborns

Evrysdi is already approved in the EU to treat SMA patients aged two months or older

Roche

Roche’s spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) therapy has been recommended by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee for use in infants aged under two months.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended that the existing EU marketing authorisation for Evrysdi (risdiplam), which is approved to treat patients aged two months or older, be extended to include infants from birth to below two months with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of SMA type 1, 2 or 3, or with one to four SMN2 copies.

SMA is a severe and progressive neuromuscular disease affecting approximately one in every 10,000 babies.

Those living with the condition have insufficient levels of the SMN protein, which is essential to the function of nerves that control muscles and other functions such as swallowing, speaking, breathing, and movement.

Roche’s Evrysdi, which can be administered at home in liquid form by mouth or by feeding tube, is designed to treat the disease by increasing and sustaining the production of SMN protein in the central nervous system and peripheral tissues.

The CHMP’s recommendation was supported by an interim analysis of the ongoing RAINBOWFISH study, which included six babies with two or three copies of the SMN2 gene.

After one year of treatment with Evrysdi, all six infants were able to sit, four could stand, and three could walk independently.

The interim analysis also showed that the safety profile of Evrysdi in pre-symptomatic babies was consistent with the safety profile seen in previous trials with symptomatic SMA patients, Roche said.

Levi Garraway, the company’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “Treating babies with SMA early helps them to carry out daily activities such as sitting, standing, and walking.

“This CHMP recommendation is an important step towards treating babies from birth with an oral formulation, and is a testament to Evrysdi’s impact on preserving precious muscle function and improving the daily lives of people with SMA.”

The CHMP’s recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission for marketing authorisation in the EU, with a final decision from the regulator expected later this year.

Article by
Emily Kimber

26th July 2023

From: Regulatory

