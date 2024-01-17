Roche’s subcutaneous Tecentriq granted EC approval for multiple cancer types

Roche has announced that an injectable form of its PD-L1 inhibitor Tecentriq (atezolizumab) has been approved by the European Commission (EC) for multiple cancer types.

The subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Tecentriq, which combines Tecentriq with Halozyme Therapeutics’ Enhanze drug delivery technology, reduces treatment time by approximately 80%, with most injections taking between four to eight minutes compared with 30 to 60 minutes for an intravenous (IV) infusion.

The EC’s marketing authorisation makes Tecentriq SC the first injectable PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy in the EU and applies to all indications in which the drug’s IV form has previously been approved, including certain types of lung, liver, bladder and breast cancer.

The regulator’s decision was supported by results from the phase 1b/3 IMscin001 study, which demonstrated comparable levels of Tecentriq in the blood when administered subcutaneously, as well as a safety and efficacy profile consistent with the IV formulation.

Additionally, 90% of healthcare professionals (HCPs) who were surveyed as part of the study agreed that the SC formulation is easy to administer and 75% noted that it could save time for healthcare teams compared with the IV formulation.

Alongside offering shorter treatment time, Tecentriq SC may be administered by HCPs outside of hospitals, in community care settings or at patients' homes, depending on national regulations and health systems.

Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “We are pleased to introduce the first SC PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy in Europe.

“Giving Tecentriq subcutaneously provides more flexibility to patients, while also helping to free up resources in constrained healthcare systems.”

The decision comes just a few months after NHS England announced that it would be the first health system in the world to roll out Tecentriq SC to eligible patients, after receiving approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

NHS national director for cancer, professor Peter Johnson, said at the time of the August announcement: "Maintaining the best possible quality of life for cancer patients is vital, so the introduction of faster under-the-skin injections will make an important difference.”