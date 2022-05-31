Sandoz launches ‘Act4Biosimilars’ initiative to address global health inequalities





Sandoz has launched a new initiative, ‘Act4Biosimilars’, to improve global health inequity and inequalities.

The initiative is focused on increasing patient access to advanced medicines by following ‘the 4 A’s of biosimilars’, which involve allowing for greater approvability, accessibility, acceptability and affordability.

Commenting on the launch, Richard Saynor, CEO of Sandoz said: “Healthcare systems are facing more pressure than ever before, which can be attributed to the costs associated with a growing, ageing population, more people being diagnosed with chronic diseases and, most recently, the pandemic.

“Biosimilars are part of the solution to support a more sustainable healthcare system for all and we are proud to be the founding sponsor of Act4Biosimilars, which will drive action to bring these more affordable treatment options to patients who need them.”

As a global leader in biosimilars, Sandoz is a founding sponsor of the initiative, having developed and brought the first biosimilar medicine to patients 16 years ago.

Biosimilars match their respective biological drugs in terms of safety, quality and efficacy and can be used to achieve the same effect as their respective biological drugs.

Biosimilars can be used as an alternative to biological drugs once the patents have expired and are used to treat a variety of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis and psoriasis.

The Steering Committee, a multidisciplinary panel of patient advocacy leaders, healthcare professionals, biosimilar experts and industry leaders from around the world, will support the initiative’s goal of increasing the global adoption of biosimilar medicines by at least 30% in over 30 countries by 2030.

The 12 key goals on Act4Biosimilars.com have been identified by the Steering Committee using the ‘4As’ criteria, which include: ensuring equitable pricing, involving patients in treatment decisions and streamlining biosimilar development.



The Steering Committee will work with a group of biosimilar experts and key stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, patient organisations, trade associations, think tanks, professional societies and government bodies, to develop an Action Plan that will outline the strategies, tools and activities required to achieve the 12 goals in 30 countries.