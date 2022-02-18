Sandoz launches generic oncology treatment in Europe

Sandoz has announced the launch of lenalidomide, a generic oncology treatment that will be available in 19 countries across Europe. The treatment is used for patients with various haemato-onocology conditions, following recommendations from the latest European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines.

Rebecca Guntern, head of Sandoz Europe, said: “We are proud to make life-enhancing cancer treatments more accessible by launching our affordable and effective Sandoz Lenalidomide”.



She added that, as part of the company’s commitment to increasing patient access to essential treatments, the news further adds to its “broad portfolio of more than 50 oncology products, ranging from biologics to chemotherapeutics, hormones and supportive care treatments, covering a wide range of cancer indications".

As the cost of providing treatment to multiple myeloma patients continues to rise, affordability and access to new multiple myeloma treatments presents a significant challenge worldwide. The cost savings from Lenalidomide Sandoz will help to expand access to treatment options for multiple myeloma patients.

Lenalidomide Sandoz will benefit patients with follicular lymphoma, adult patients with transfusion-dependent anaemia and patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma.

Sandoz, a division of Novartis, is a global company working to address unmet medical needs and provide patients with access to generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars.

It is a leading provider of generic oncology medicine in Europe, with a portfolio that cover 75% of molecules on the WHO’s global Oncology Essential Medicines List.