Sanofi and GSK report positive data for COVID-19 Beta vaccine





Sanofi and GSK have released positive data for their Beta vaccine to protect against COVID-19. In stage 2 of the VAT08 trial, involving over 13,000 people aged 18 years and over, the Beta-containing vaccine showed 64.7% protection against symptomatic COVID-19, and 72% protection in Omicron-confirmed symptomatic cases.

It is the first vaccine candidate to show efficacy in a placebo-controlled study as part of an environment with a high circulation of the Omicron variant. Results from both stage 1 and stage 2 of the study demonstrated a favourable safety and tolerability profile. The VAT08 vaccine trial assessed an adjuvant bivalent D614 and Beta (B.1.351) vaccine.

Sanofi shared positive data earlier in June from two trials conducted with its new COVID-19 booster vaccine, which was modelled on the Beta variant antigen and utilised GSK’s pandemic adjuvant.



Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president vaccines, Sanofi, said the “results reinforce the strong potential for the Beta antigen to confer broad protection against multiple strains that cause COVID-19”.

He added: “With the immunogenicity data from our Beta-booster vaccine, they support our belief that, in a largely seropositive world, a next-generation Beta booster vaccine could provide protection against variants like Omicron. mRNA has proven speed to market; we are demonstrating here the efficacy that our recombinant protein platform can provide to the world. We look forward to completing our submissions to regulatory authorities and are ready to contribute to ongoing vaccination campaigns with our next-generation booster.”



The evidence in support of the next-generation booster will be presented to regulators, highlighting the potential of Sanofi/GSK’s Beta-based booster as part of addressing public health needs.

Speaking on behalf of GSK, Roger Connor, president of GSK vaccines, said: “The positive data shows efficacy of our protein-based, bivalent adjuvanted vaccine candidate in an environment of high Omicron variant circulation. Our vaccine candidate has the potential to make an important contribution to public health as the pandemic evolves further. We are looking forward to the discussions with regulatory authorities with the aim of making our vaccine candidate available later this year.”