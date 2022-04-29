Sanofi and McLaren Racing come together to maximise performance and operational excellence





Sanofi has announced a new partnership with McLaren Racing to accelerate manufacturing performance and efficiency as part of the company’s goals to attain leading standards of manufacturing.

Following a successful pilot in 2021, Sanofi and McLaren will work together at multiple sites in seven countries, covering over 100 production lines across all technologies.

Sanofi hopes the partnership will help to develop best practices for manufacturing and implement positive changes across its worldwide industrial network.



Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi, said: “I see a lot of commonalities in our shared values to stretch, with courage and determination, so we can maximise performance and operational excellence. We want to run our lines with the speed, precision and efficiency of an F1 racing team.”



Sanofi’s industrial affairs team will combine its skills with McLaren Racing experts to enable continued optimisation of its manufacturing operations, which in turn will allow its global network to better support the supply of its broad portfolio.

In addition to this, the partnership complements the delivery of Sanofi’s R&D pipeline, with 25 new launches anticipated over the next five years.

McLaren Racing will combine its digital and analytical expertise with a data-driven approach to further Sanofi’s capabilities by helping to anticipate and resolve issues ahead of time.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “It is important that two global companies who share values work together to maximise performance. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Sanofi to make a positive impact not only in manufacturing but to help Sanofi improve patients' lives.”



Along with the technical leadership of the F1 team, the partnership will promote a race-like mindset, emulating the competitive, fast-paced environment of F1 racing to help create improvements efficiently, accelerate learnings and share best practices.