Sanofi reveals $330m collaboration with Blackstone Life Sciences





Sanofi and Blackstone Life Science (BXLS) have announced a collaboration to accelerate worldwide pivotal studies and the clinical development programme to treat patients with multiple myeloma, focusing on the subcutaneous formulation and delivery of the anti-CD38 antibody Sarclisa (isatuximab).

Sarclisa is a monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the CD38 receptor on multiple myeloma cells. It has been developed to work through multiple mechanisms of action, including programmed tumour cell death – apoptosis – and immunomodulatory activity. CD38 is highly and uniformly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells, making it a potential target for antibody-based treatment like Sarclisa.

The partnership will harness Sanofi’s existing expertise in oncology, alongside its increased research and development capabilities which focus on the treatment of complex cancers, including breast, lung and blood cancers. According to the terms of the deal, Sanofi will continue to fully manage the clinical programme, retaining full rights and control of Sarclisa.

BXLS will contribute up to $330m (€300m) and, if successful, will qualify for future royalties. The study for the subcutaneous formulation is anticipated to start during the second half of 2022.



With the aim of offering a more patient-centric treatment experience, Sanofi has partnered with Enable Injections to further the development of a subcutaneous delivery for Sarclisa.



So far, Sarclisa has been granted regulatory approval for intravenous administration to treat specific patients with relapsed multiple myeloma and is under investigation across the multiple myeloma treatment continuum of care for solid tumours and other haematologic malignancies.



Commenting on the new partnership, John Reed, global head of research and development for Sanofi said: “The collaboration with Blackstone will accelerate our ability to offer patients a subcutaneous anti-CD38 antibody therapy that we believe will be innovative and more convenient.”



Nicholas Galakatos, global head of Blackstone Life Sciences, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Sanofi's experienced development team to advance a subcutaneous dosage form for Sarclisa for patients.”