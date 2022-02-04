Sanofi unveils new corporate brand and logo

Sanofi has unveiled its new corporate brand image, which reflects the organisation’s ongoing transformation and modernisation.

Sanofi has been involved in patient-centric scientific discovery for 50 years, developing treatments for a variety of rare diseases, establishing set standards of care in both cardiovascular disease and diabetes and leading breakthrough treatments for patients living with inflammatory diseases.

Sanofi’s new brand and logo reflects the company’s origins, representing the combination of cultures, brands and identities that have contributed to making the company a united group. The new logo is inspired by the motion-oriented codes of the tech industry, with two dots symbolising the scientific journey between a starting point and the end goal.

Sanofi Pasteur and Sanofi Genzyme are focused on providing specialised care and vaccine research, respectively and will come together following the new branding as one united front under one singular Sanofi name and brand image. Looking ahead, Sanofi aims to continue with its goals of providing healthcare innovation and furthering its company strategies.

Speaking about the new developments at Sanofi, Paul Hudson, CEO, said: “As we approach the half century mark of our company’s existence, we have undertaken the most important transformation and modernisation in our history.”

“In 2019, we launched our Play to Win strategy, which focuses on applying our platform for innovation to produce first- and best-in-class treatments and vaccines. Our new brand is a natural and important next step in this journey and represents the integrated way in which the company will work to achieve our shared ambition to transform the practice of medicine.”



Josep Catllà, head of Corporate Affairs at Sanofi, added: “With our new brand, we have sought to provide our people, our partners, patients and healthcare professionals with a clear and strong understanding of who we are and what we are set to achieve.

“We believe that our new brand and logo carve out a unique space in the healthcare industry that perfectly represents our new purpose to chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives.”