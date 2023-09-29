ScreenPoint Medical to showcase AI software at European scientific meeting

ScreenPoint Medical has announced that its breast artificial intelligence (AI) software, Transpara, will be showcased at the European Society of Breast Imaging’s (EUSOBI) annual scientific meeting on 28-30 September 2023.

The software aims to improve breast cancer survival rates by detecting cancer earlier and making treatment more effective and less intense.

At the EUSOBI meeting, ScreenPoint will showcase preliminary results from the first randomised controlled trial in the 'Breast AI: Mammography Screening with AI' (MASAI) study.

The study aimed to investigate the use of AI in breast cancer screening to triage 90% of cases to a single reading.

Based on the results, Transpara’s assisted workflow boosted cancer detection results by 20%, as well as safely reducing reading workload by 44% with no change in recall or arbitration rate.

In August, results from a Swedish study demonstrated that ScreenPoint’s Transpara tool could spot cancer at a similar rate when put head-to head with the current standard of two expert readers by researchers.

So far, the progress of Transpara has been published in several publications, including the Lancet Oncology, Journal of Clinical Oncology and European Radiology.

In two studies published earlier this year, the software demonstrated safe and effective risk evaluation, which may not require a labour-intensive manual data collection process.

Breast cancer is a disease that was responsible for 685,000 global deaths in 2020.

In the UK alone, breast cancer is one of the leading forms of cancer to develop in women, causing 55,000 new cases every year.

The condition develops from abnormal breast cells, which grow out of control and form tumours. If left unchecked, the tumours can spread throughout the body and become fatal.

Mark Koeniguer, chief executive officer at ScreenPoint said: "As we reach nearly five million mammograms analysed,… Transpara continues to demonstrate value for breast healthcare providers and women when evaluated rigorously.

“These studies have validated Transpara's performance in helping radiologists detect cancer earlier and safely reduce workload.”

Currently, the Transpara software is being used in three European regions to safely replace the second reader for low-risk screening mammograms.