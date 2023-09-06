Seagen and Genmab’s Tivdak shows promise in phase 3 cervical cancer trial

Seagen and Genmab have announced positive results from a late-stage study of their antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin) in advanced cervical cancer.

The phase 3 innovaTV 301 trial has been evaluating the drug in 502 patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who have received a maximum of two prior systemic regimens in the recurrent or metastatic setting.

Tivdak, compared with chemotherapy alone, was shown to improve overall survival, meeting the study’s primary endpoint.

The key secondary endpoints of investigator-assessed progression-free survival and objective response rate also demonstrated statistical significance, the companies said.

The positive readout adds to the previous results from innovaTV 204, which served as the basis for the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) accelerated approval of Tivdak in 2021.

The data from innovaTV 301 will now be discussed with regulatory authorities, the partners said, in the hopes of securing full FDA approval.

Since receiving accelerated approval to treat recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in patients whose disease progresses during or after chemotherapy, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network has deemed the drug a preferred second-line treatment.

President of research and development and chief medical officer at Seagen, Roger Dansey, said: “Tivdak is the only FDA-approved therapy in second-line recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer regardless of biomarker status, tumour histology and prior therapy.

“Demonstrating a survival benefit with the results of innovaTV 301 is a critical milestone in our efforts to ensure more adults living with advanced cervical cancer have an approved treatment option.”

Despite advances in effective vaccination and screening practices, cervical cancer remains a disease with high unmet need, with more than 13,960 new cases of invasive cervical cancer expected to be diagnosed in the US this year.

Up to 16% of adults are diagnosed with metastatic disease at diagnosis and, for those diagnosed at earlier stages who receive treatment, up to 61% will experience disease recurrence and progress to metastatic cervical cancer.

“With limited options for advanced cervical cancer patients who have progressed after front-line therapy, there is a need for therapeutic options with new mechanisms of action, particularly those with a demonstrated survival benefit,” said Jan van de Winkel, chief executive officer of Genmab. “These results provide hope for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.”