Shionogi signs licence agreement with MPP for COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment





Shionogi and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) have signed a voluntary licence agreement for Shionogi’s COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, ensitrelvir fumaric acid (ensitrelvir), to increase access in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), the Japanese pharma announced.

The agreement will enable MPP to facilitate additional production and distribution of the investigational antiviral, pending regulatory authorisation or approval, by granting sub-licences to qualified generic manufacturers.

Under the terms of the licence agreement, qualified generic manufacturers that are granted sublicences by MPP will be able to manufacture and supply ensitrelvir to 117 countries.

Additionally, Shionogi will waive royalties on sales in all countries covered by the agreement for as long as COVID-19 remains classified as a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ by the World Health Organization.

Charles Gore, executive director of MPP said: “This public health-oriented licensing agreement has the potential to increase the affordable options for people living in LMICs to fight COVID-19 and support our collective efforts to put an end to the pandemic and its unacceptable death toll.”

The agreement follows positive results from a phase 3 trial of ensitrelvir in patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, announced by Shionogi last month.

The study met its primary endpoint of reduction in the time taken to resolve five key COVID-19 symptoms – stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, cough, feeling hot or feverish, and low energy or tiredness – that are characteristic of an Omicron-variant infection.

In patients randomised within 72 hours from the onset of symptoms, ensitrelvir demonstrated a ‘statistically significant’ difference in the median time to first resolution of the five COVID-19 symptoms compared to placebo.

The emergency approval of ensitrelvir was deliberated in the Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council meeting held in July 2022 in Japan, and review will continue based on the results of the phase 3 part of the study.

Takuko Sawada, director and vice chairperson of the Shionogi Board, said: “Shionogi is proud to work on such an innovative licence agreement with the MPP. This licence agreement will allow people in LMICs to have rapid access to ensitrelvir, following appropriate regulatory approvals.”