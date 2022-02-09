SMC approves Biogen’s Vumerity for patients with multiple sclerosis

Biogen’s Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) has been approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) as an oral treatment for adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

RRMS is the most common type of multiple sclerosis (MS) and there are 15,000 people with MS in Scotland. Vumerity is a new option for people diagnosed with RRMS as it offers a significantly improved gastrointestinal tolerability profile, alongside improved effectiveness and safety markers when compared to existing treatments.

David Martin, CEO of the MS Trust, David Martin, said: “Effective treatments that fit into daily life can help people live a life with MS that is not defined by MS. People living with MS can be confident in the established efficacy of this new oral treatment that has fewer stomach problems to manage. This can mean that they don’t have to factor their medication in relation to mealtimes.”

The SMC based its decision on results from pivotal phase 3 trials – EVOLVE-MS-1 and EVOLVE-MS-2 – which compared diroximel fumarate and dimethyl fumarate with both demonstrating similar effectiveness in safety profiles.

With this latest decision from the SMC, Biogen is able to reinforce its existing MS portfolio and commitments to developing new oral treatments for the MS community.



Dr Mihaela Vlaicu, head of medical affairs at Biogen UK and Ireland, said: “The SMC approval of diroximel fumarate [helps us] to introduce new therapies that can individualise treatment options and improve MS care.”

Dr Martin Duddy, consultant Neurology at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, said: “Disease-modifying therapies can successfully decrease the chances of relapses and improve the quality of life for those living with MS. The challenge can be keeping people on these effective treatments long-term; therefore, new efficacious options with improved tolerability profiles such as diroximel fumarate, are welcomed to help people start and stay on treatment.”