STORM Therapeutics receives Innovate UK grant





STORM Therapeutics, a University of Cambridge spin-out specialising on small molecule therapies targeting RNA epigenetic mechanisms, has been awarded a Biomedical Catalyst grant by Innovate UK.

Founded in 2015 by Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska, the company focuses on RNA epigenetics to discover first-in-class drugs for oncology and other diseases.

The grant will be used to research and develop new drugs to treat a unique SARS-CoV2 protein. The company is working to create a drug that will act on a key coronavirus protein that is not currently targeted by available treatments.

To do this, STORM has established a novel drug discovery platform that identifies inhibitors that target RNA-modifying enzymes in oncology, infection and inflammatory diseases.

STORM’s METTL3 inhibitor is scheduled to enter phase 1 clinical trials in the second half of 2022. The trials will assess its potential as an oral immunologic agent in the treatment of various human malignancies.

This new treatment option could be used to treat patients with COVID-19 and other diseases associated with coronavirus, in combination with existing therapies. It could also provide a valuable treatment option to help address the effect of emerging drug resistant viruses.

The impact of COVID-19 on global health, society and the economy has highlighted the need for a range of drugs that target viruses in order to be better equipped against future outbreaks and variants.

Tim Edwards, Chairman of STORM Therapeutics, said: “We are delighted that STORM has been recognised by Innovate UK to help us apply our research and development platform to aid in the global fight against COVID-19.

“STORM’s platform paves the way for the discovery of first-in-class drugs for challenging diseases through modulating RNA modifying enzymes. The drug that we are developing has the potential to be effective against other viruses from the coronavirus family and be an effective treatment option for patients in any future coronavirus family outbreak.”