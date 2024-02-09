Study finds doctors have difficulty diagnosing disease in images of darker skin

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found that dermatologists and general practitioners are less accurate when diagnosing dermatological diseases using images of darker skin.

Researchers have suggested that artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to more accurately diagnose these patients.

The study, funded by the MIT Media Lab Consortium and the Harold Horowitz Student Research Fund, involved over 1,000 dermatologists and general practitioners.

Researchers compiled an array of 364 images from dermatology textbooks and other sources, representing 46 skin diseases, including atopic dermatitis, Lyme disease and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare form of cancer, across multiple shades of skin.

Many of these types of diseases, such as Lyme disease, can be represented differently on different skin types.

They found that dermatologists accurately characterised around 38% of the images they saw, 34% of which were darker skin, while general practitioners were only 19% accurate overall, showing a similar decrease in accuracy with darker skin.

In addition, dermatologists were less likely to refer darker skin images of CTCL for biopsy but more likely to refer them for biopsy for noncancerous skin conditions.

Researchers then trained an AI algorithm on around 30,000 images, aiming to classify images as having a particular skin disease. In total, the algorithm has a 47% accuracy rate.

The team then created a different version of the AI algorithm, which had an artificially inflated success rate of 84%.

Both algorithms were equally accurate on light and dark skin and improved the accuracy for dermatologists by up to 60% and 47% for general practitioners, respectively.

Jenna Lester, associate professor of dermatology and director of the Skin of Color Program, University of California at San Francisco, said: “This study demonstrates clearly that there is a disparity in the diagnosis of skin conditions in dark skin.

“Further research should be performed to try and determine more precisely what the causative and mitigating factors of this disparity might be.”

Findings from the study are hoped to help stimulate medical schools and textbooks to include more training on patients with darker skin, while also helping to guide the deployment of AI assistance programmes for dermatology.