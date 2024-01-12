Study identifies hundreds of priority targets for cancer drug discovery

Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Open Targets and their collaborators have identified 370 priority drug candidates across 27 types of cancer, including breast, lung and ovarian cancers.

Published in Cancer Cell, the findings will allow researchers to produce a full cancer dependency map or vulnerability in every type of cancer and accelerate the development of targeted cancer treatments.

Every year, new precision drugs that are based on the exact genetic mutations that drive cancer, which is estimated to result in almost ten million deaths worldwide annually, help millions of patients who are diagnosed with some form of the disease.

Despite this, drug development has a 90% failure rate, making the process costly and inefficient.

Researchers analysed the largest-ever cancer dependency data set available from the Cancer Dependancy Map project and used CRISPR technology to disrupt every gene inside 930 human cancer lines one at a time to discover which targets produce the most promise for developing new treatments.

Furthermore, they were also able to determine which targets would benefit specific patients.

Currently, there are over 20,000 potential anti-cancer targets in the genome and determining which of those are suitable for certain types of cancer and patients is a major challenge.

The study first identified weaknesses within different cancer types, including so-called genetic dependencies such as genes, proteins or cellular processes that cancer cells use to survive, which could be used to develop new therapies against cancer.

Researchers then linked these weaknesses with clinical markers to identify which patients would most benefit from those therapies.

Lastly, the team investigated how dependency-marker pairs fit into known networks of molecular interactions within cells to understand how cell biology is disrupted by cancer and which targets may hold the most effective remedies.

“This work exploits the latest in genomics and computational biology to understand how we can best target cancer cells” and “will help drug developers focus their efforts on the highest value targets to bring new medicines to patients more quickly,” said Dr Mathew Garnett, co-lead author of the study, Wellcome Sanger Institute and Open Targets.