Study reveals cancer drug could be used to treat inflammatory diseases

University of Cambridge scientists have revealed that a cancer drug in its final stages of clinical trials could help treat a range of inflammatory diseases.

Scientists at the Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Heart and Lung Research Institute at the University of Cambridge discovered that PLK1, a molecule which triggers inflammation in response to potentially harmful materials in the body, helps NLRP3, a component of the innate immune response known as the inflammasome, to respond.

Inflammatory diseases, including gout, heart failure, cardiomyopathy and atrial fibrillation, occur when the immune system causes inflammation by mistakenly attacking the body’s own cells or tissues.

The defence system in the body, otherwise known as innate immunity, acts as the first line of defence against harmful materials, including bacterial or viral infections, and triggers inflammatory responses to attack and destroy them.

Despite this, this response can become overactive and cause harm to the body, as seen in gout and heart attacks, conditions that are characterised by an overactivation of NLRP3.

PLK1 is involved in organising tiny components of our cells, called microtubule cytoskeletons, which allow important materials to be transported from one part of the cell to another.

Additionally, the molecule plays a role in cell division, or mitosis, which can lead to runaway cell division and the development of tumours.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation and funded by the British Heart Foundation, researchers treated mice with inflammatory diseases with a PLK1 inhibitor at a much lower dose than those used in safety trials for cancer.

Results showed that runaway inflammatory responses were prevented as PLK1 slowed down NLRP3 in non-dividing cells and stopped aggressive inflammatory responses.

By getting in the way of microtubules when organising themselves, inflammatory responses could be slowed down, preventing damage to the body, explained the study’s senior author, Dr Xuan Li, department of medicine, University of Cambridge.

“If we find that the drug is effective for these conditions, we could potentially see new treatments for gout and inflammatory heart diseases – as well as a number of other inflammatory conditions – in the not-too-distant future,” added Li.

Researchers are now planning to test its use against inflammatory diseases in clinical trials.