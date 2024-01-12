Study reveals Takotsubo syndrome patients failed by current cardiovascular treatments

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen Cardiology and Cardiovascular Research Unit have revealed that the current standard cardiovascular treatments given to patients with Takotsubo cardiomyopathy do not protect them.

Funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published in the journal JACC: Advances, the study compared Takotsubo cardiomyopathy patients with heart attack patients and the general population for more than five years.

Estimated to affect around 2,500 people in the UK every year, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a temporary heart condition which develops in response to intense emotional or physical experiences and currently has no specific route of treatment available.

Otherwise known as stress cardiomyopathy, the condition causes the heart's main pump chamber to change shape, affecting its ability to pump blood effectively.

Researchers analysed health records from 3,720 people in Scotland from Public Health Scotland, including patient treatment and follow-up data, such as medication prescribed across their lifetime.

They discovered that Takotsubo syndrome patients were being prescribed medication typically used for heart attack patients.

“Patients surviving Takotsubo syndrome were treated much the same way as those surviving a heart attack – but unlike for heart attack survivors, being prescribed usual heart medications was of uncertain benefit,” said Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at BHF.

Additionally, the study found that patients living with Takotsubo syndrome were more likely to die in comparison to the general population and were just as vulnerable to dying as patients who had suffered a heart attack.

Despite symptoms of the syndrome feeling similar to heart attack symptoms, including sudden intense chest pains and shortness of breath, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy does not cause a blockage of the arteries that supply the heart with blood, like a heart attack.

Professor Dana Dawson, who led the study from the University of Aberdeen, commented: “It is vital that we identify precise ways to treat this unique group of people, and that is what we plan to do as we continue our research.

“This study has identified one drug as a potential breakthrough with promising therapeutic benefits; however, further research is needed to establish if this is the key to treating this devastating illness.”