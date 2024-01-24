Study shows blood test could be as accurate as lumbar punctures for detecting Alzheimer’s

A new Swedish study has shown that a commercial blood test could be just as accurate for detecting Alzheimer’s disease (AD) as standard lumbar punctures.

Published in JAMA Neurology, the blood test works to detect a form of the hallmark protein for AD, tau.

One of the most common forms of dementia, AD is a progressive cognitive disease that involves parts of the brain that control thought, memory and language.

Researchers evaluated an existing commercial blood test called ALZpath to detect a form of tau known as p-tau217 to identify patients as likely, intermediate and unlikely to have AD.

The study involved the analysis of data from different trials in the US, Canada and Spain and involved 786 participants with and without cognitive impairment.

People living with AD have a build-up of proteins called amyloid and tau in their brains, which are two of the main indicators of the disease.

Typically, most individuals are diagnosed with the disease based on their symptoms, including memory or thinking problems.

Additionally, around 2% of people with a dementia diagnosis will receive one through gold-standard methods such as PET scans or lumbar punctures.

Lumbar puncture is a procedure where a needle is inserted into the spinal canal and is used to detect levels of proteins in the cerebrospinal fluid to indicate whether the brain is affected by AD.

Sheona Scales, director of research, Alzheimer’s Research UK (ARUK), said: “Before any blood tests can become standard diagnostic tools, they must be independently shown to be at least as sensitive and accurate as gold-standard approved tests.”

The study found that the ALZpath test successfully detected levels of p-tau217 in the blood, which reflected levels of amyloid and tau proteins.

By using a blood test in this way, researchers believe that it could reduce the demand for follow-up tests by around 80%.

Despite these findings, further research is needed, as well as regulatory approval, before implementing them in real-world healthcare systems.

In November last year, ARUK, the Alzheimer’s Society and the National Institute of Health and Care Research announced a £5m-funded project, the Blood Biomarker Challenge, to make blood tests available to detect AD for NHS use.