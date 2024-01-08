Study suggests hearing aids could prevent onset and progression of dementia

Researchers from the department of clinical research at the University of Southern Denmark have discovered a link between hearing loss and the risk of developing dementia.

Wearing hearing aids may help to prevent or delay the onset of symptoms and the progression of dementia.

Dementia is a neurological condition that impairs the ability to remember, think or make decisions in day-to-day life.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common forms of dementia and currently affects around 55 million people worldwide.

Involving data from 573,088 people aged over 50 years from the Region of Southern Denmark between 2003 and 2017, researchers compared data on people’s hearing with data on the development of dementia during the period.

In addition, researchers also investigated whether there was a difference in the risk depending on whether or not people wear hearing aids.

Results from the study revealed that people with severe hearing loss had up to a 20% increased risk of developing dementia and those affected by hearing loss had up to a 13% higher risk of developing the disease compared to those with normal hearing.

When compared to people who used hearing aids, there is a 6% increased risk of developing dementia in comparison to a 7% increased risk from hearing loss.

Dr Leah Mursaleen, head of clinical research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said the study “adds to the growing evidence that losing your hearing increases your risk of dementia” and “raises the possibility that a proportion of dementia cases could be prevented by correcting hearing loss through, for example, using hearing aids”.

In 2022, a study revealed an association between the use of restorative hearing devices and a reduced risk of developing dementia.

Results from the study showed a 19% reduction in long-term cognitive decline in participants using a restorative hearing device, compared to their counterparts with uncorrected hearing loss.

The use of these devices was also associated with a 3% improvement in cognitive test scores assessing general cognition.

“Further research is needed to help us better understand this link and with around…12 million people estimated to have some type of hearing loss, this has never been more important,” added Mursaleen.