Takeda and Daiichi Sankyo collaborate to create wearable device





Takeda and Daiichi Sankyo have announced that they will work on a new research project, along with Tohoku University and MICIN, a digital health and telemedicine company, to develop a wearable device that will track lifestyle habits.

The study will explore the practicalities of tracking lifestyle habits over an extended period as ‘a model case for the era of personalised healthcare based on wearable tracking devices and further drive the launch and utilisation of similar platforms in Japan and abroad’, stated the companies.

During the study, the device will be worn by a group of 2,000 people over the course of a year and will gather data on activity levels, heart rate and sleep routines.

Data from Tohoku’s Medical Megabank Project (TMM) will be added to the results generated from the new device study. TMM is an established national project tracking the health of Japanese citizens that was launched after the earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The data includes health, clinical and MRI imaging information, in addition to genomic information. Takeda and Daiichi Sankyo are hopeful that the research project may lead to further discoveries of new medical technologies and medicines.

Seigo Hara, CEO, MICIN, said: "We hope that this research effort to implement the acquisition and use of data from wearable devices with a large local population will serve as a model case for the collection and use of diverse data under appropriate processes.”

A pilot study involving 30 people who wore a tracking device for at least a month has been conducted by the TMM, MICIN and the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (JPMA).

Those who volunteer to take part in a study later this year will be given a device that will be managed via a smartphone app, as well as a blood pressure monitor to be used at home. Participants will also need to use a thermo-hygrometer to log the temperature and humidity in the room where they sleep.

Ceri Davies, head of Takeda’s neuroscience drug discovery unit, said: “The digitisation and visualisation of individual lifestyle data will dramatically accelerate patient-centred drug research and development.

“Combined with this, we hope to develop new methods of utilising big data, which will not only lead to the creation of high-precision pharmaceuticals, but also contribute to medical care tailored to [each] patient.”