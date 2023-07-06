Takeda and F-star announce immunotherapy partnership worth over $1bn

Takeda and F-star Therapeutics have announced a strategic collaboration and licence agreement focused on developing next-generation multi-specific immunotherapies for patients with cancer, with the deal potentially worth over $1bn.

Though few details of the partnership were disclosed, the two companies said they will jointly research and develop antibodies for new immuno-oncology targets using F-star’s proprietary fully-human Fcab and tetravalent mAb2 platforms.

Takeda will then have an exclusive option to take select candidates arising from the collaboration forward, with F-star retaining the rights to research, develop,and commercialise antibodies incorporating certain other Fcab domains.

F-star will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and research funding for the period of the collaboration and will also be eligible to receive future payments of up to $1bn "if all milestones across multiple programmes are reached during the term of the agreement" plus royalties.

The agreement marks the third deal between the two companies, with licence agreements for a first and second immune-oncology bispecific antibody announced in July 2022 and March 2023, respectively.

Kathy Seidl, head of the oncology drug discovery unit at Takeda, said: “Since engaging with F-star in 2022 to develop novel bispecific antibodies and expanding that agreement earlier this year, we continue to make great progress across our collaboration, which speaks to the advantages of their proprietary Fcab discovery platform enabling unique tetravalent mAb2 bispecific programmes.

“This latest collaboration further expands our research programme to include novel multi-specific antibodies to support the development of innovative therapies that harness the innate immune system and engage immune cells to attack cancer cells creating benefit for the patients we serve.”

F-star says its technology enables the creation of two additional distinct antigen binding sites in the Fc region of a natural antibody, termed an Fcab. The resulting tetravalent mAb2 bispecifics bind simultaneously to two different antigens and are being designed to deliver focused, potent, and safe immune activation.

Neil Brewis, head of F-star Therapeutics and chief scientific officer, added: "This strategic collaboration leverages the capabilities of both companies by combining F-star’s clinically validated Fcab and mAb2 platforms with Takeda’s unique understanding of the immune system and its ability to progress drugs to the clinic.”