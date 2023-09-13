Takeda announces positive phase 2b results for TAK-279 in psoriatic arthritis

Takeda has announced positive results from a phase 2b trial evaluating its investigational oral TYK2 inhibitor TAK-279 in patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

The study met its primary endpoint, with a greater proportion of patients treated once-daily with TAK-279 achieving at least a 20% improvement in signs and symptoms of disease at week 12 compared to placebo.

The safety and tolerability profile of the drug was consistent with previous clinical trials, Takeda said, adding that the results will continue to be analysed and are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

Affecting approximately 10 million people worldwide, psoriatic arthritis is a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease characterised by joint pain, stiffness and swelling.

Chronic inflammation seen in psoriatic arthritis may result in irreversible joint damage if not managed appropriately, and progressive disease is associated with significant physical disability.

The selective allosteric inhibition of TYK2, an intracellular enzyme that belongs to the Janus family of protein tyrosine kinases, is thought to be a promising therapeutic approach to target immune-mediated inflammation, while potentially decreasing the risk of JAK-related toxicities.

Based on the phase 2b results for TAK-279, Takeda said it intends to initiate a late-stage study of the drug in psoriatic arthritis.

Andy Plump, president of research and development at Takeda, said: “Psoriatic arthritis can impose a profound burden on patients and there is an unmet need for therapeutic options that combine efficacy, safety, tolerability and convenience.

"These phase 2b results highlight the potential of TAK-279, a highly selective, oral TYK2 inhibitor, to improve clinical outcomes for people living with psoriatic arthritis.”

The company will also initiate phase 3 studies of TAK-279 in plaque psoriasis and is planning to evaluate the drug in systemic lupus erythematosus, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Takeda said that it would be acquiring TAK-279 (then NDI-034858) from Nimbus Therapeutics in December 2022.

Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda said it would make an upfront payment of $4bn to Nimbus, which would also be eligible for two $1bn milestone payments upon achieving annual net sales of $4bn and $5bn.

Plump said at the time of the announcement: “By virtue of its unique allosteric mechanism of action, [TAK-279] is both a potent and highly selective TYK2 inhibitor with exceptional clinical activity, a strong tolerability profile and wide therapeutic margins. [TAK-279] is a potentially best-in-class TYK2 inhibitor across a wide range of immune mediated conditions.”