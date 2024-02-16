Takeda’s Eohilia approved by FDA as first oral therapy for eosinophilic oesophagitis

Takeda’s Eohilia (budesonide oral suspension) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only oral therapy for eosinophilic oesophagitis (EoE) in the US.

The regulator’s decision means the corticosteroid can be used as a 12-week treatment in patients aged 11 years and older with EoE.

Affecting around one in 2,000 people in the US, EoE is a chronic, immune-mediated, inflammatory disease that results in a range of symptoms, including difficulty swallowing, vomiting and pain.

If left untreated, the inflammation of EoE can worsen and narrow the oesophagus, causing food to become stuck.

The approval was supported by two 12-week studies in which EoE patients received at least one dose of either Eohilia 2mg twice daily or placebo orally twice daily.

Significantly more patients receiving Eohilia achieved histologic remission compared to placebo in study one, which evaluated patients aged 11 to 56 years, at 53.1% versus 1%.

In study two, which enrolled patients aged 11 to 42 years, 38% of Eohilia-treated patients achieved histologic remission compared to 2.4% of those in the placebo group.

Additionally, during the last two weeks of each study, more patients receiving Eohilia experienced no dysphagia or only experienced dysphagia that ‘got better or cleared up on its own’ compared to placebo, as measured by results from a patient-reported dysphagia symptom questionnaire.

Brandon Monk, senior vice president and head, US gastroenterology business unit at Takeda, said: “For most of us, eating is a simple experience. But for people living with EoE, sitting down for a meal can include painful and difficult swallowing, chest pain and a choking sensation.

“With Eohilia, patients and their physicians now have the first and only FDA-approved oral treatment option for EoE that was shown during two 12-week clinical studies to reduce oesophageal inflammation and improve the ability to swallow.”

The FDA’s decision on Eohilia comes less than one month after the regulator approved Sanofi and Regeneron’s injectable Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat EoE in patients aged one to 11 years and weighing at least 15kg. The fully human monoclonal antibody was previously approved in the US in patients aged 12 years and older and weighing at least 40kg.