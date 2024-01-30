Takeda’s HyQvia receives EC approval for rare neuromuscular disorder CIDP

Takeda’s HyQvia has been approved by the European Commission (EC) as a maintenance therapy for rare neuromuscular disorder chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

HyQvia (immune globulin infusion 10% [human] with recombinant human hyaluronidase) can now be used in patients of all ages with CIDP after stabilisation with intravenous immunoglobulin therapy.

Affecting the peripheral nervous system, CIDP is typically characterised by progressive symptoms, including weakness or loss of feeling in the arms and legs, loss of reflexes and difficulty walking.

Immunoglobulin therapy is considered the standard of care for the maintenance treatment of adults with CIDP. However, there are aspects of intravenous immunoglobulin treatment that can be challenging for patients, including long treatment durations, the potential for venous access challenges and infusion setting limitations.

HyQvia is delivered as a subcutaneous infusion up to once monthly and can be administered by a healthcare professional or self-administered, following appropriate training.

The therapy received its first EU approval in 2013 to treat primary immunodeficiency and was later approved in 2020 to treat secondary immunodeficiency.

The EC’s latest decision was supported by positive results from the late-stage ADVANCE-CIDP 1 study, which demonstrated a statistically significant difference in relapse rate in favour of HyQvia versus placebo.

Kristina Allikmets, senior vice president and head of research and development for Takeda’s Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit, described the authorisation as “a critical step towards giving people in the EU living with CIDP access to a maintenance treatment with proven efficacy that can be administered up to once monthly, at-home or in-office”.

The approval comes just under two weeks after HyQvia was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a maintenance therapy to prevent the relapse of neuromuscular disability and impairment in adults with CIDP.

Giles Platford, president of Takeda’s Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit, said at the time of the announcement: “Research and clinical experience have shown that immunoglobulin therapy is effective as maintenance treatment in adults with CIDP, and we hope that this approval for HyQvia is the first of several around the world as we strive to deliver our broad and diverse immunoglobulin portfolio to more people with complex neuroimmunological diseases.”