TG signs $645m deal with Neuraxpharm to support international launch of MS antibody

TG Therapeutics has announced a deal worth up to $645m with European pharma company Neuraxpharm to support the commercialisation of its multiple sclerosis (MS) antibody outside of the US.

TG’s Briumvi (ublituximab) is the only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved in the US and EU for adults with relapsing forms of MS that can be administered in a one-hour infusion twice a year, following an initial dose.

Under the terms of the agreement, TG will receive an upfront payment of $140m plus an additional $12.5m once the drug is launched in the first EU member country.

TG will also be eligible to receive up to $492.5m in launch and commercialisation milestones, as well as tiered double-digit royalties on net product sales up to 30%.

In exchange, Neuraxpharm will have the exclusive right to commercialise Briumvi in territories outside the US, Canada and Mexico, which are retained by TG, and excluding certain Asian countries previously partnered.

TG added that it will retain an option to buy back all rights handed over to Neuraxpharm for a period of two years “in the event of a change in control of TG”.

TG’s chairman and chief executive officer, Michael Weiss, said: “We are very excited to be partnering with Neuraxpharm to launch Briumvi in Europe. Their neurology-focused approach, broad European platform and entrepreneurial organisation really resonated with us as an attractive partner for Briumvi.”

Over 2.8 million people worldwide are affected by MS, a disabling and unpredictable neurological disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers the nerves. This disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body and causes symptoms such as tiredness and problems with walking or balance.

Relapsing-remitting MS accounts for approximately 85% of MS cases and is characterised by episodes of new or worsening signs or symptoms followed by periods of recovery.

Neuraxpharm’s chief executive officer, Dr Jörg-Thomas Dierks, said: “We believe Briumvi is an ideal product to bring within our portfolio, and its unique attributes support its potential to become a leading treatment option for patients with relapsing forms of MS.”

Dierks added that the company will be adding over 100 new MS specialists to its central nervous system commercial team to support the European launch of Briumvi, which is targeted within the next six months.