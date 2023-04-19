Tiziana to develop intranasal foralumab for type 1 diabetes

Tiziana Life Sciences has announced that it is initiating a programme to develop its intranasal foralumab to treat or prevent type 1 diabetes.

Foralumab is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) which binds to the T cell receptor and modulates T cell function to reduce inflammation.

This effect has been seen in patients with COVID-19 and with multiple sclerosis, as well as in healthy individuals.

The move comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Provention Bio’s humanised anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv injection), to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes.

Sanofi said it would acquire the company for $2.9bn shortly after and gained access to the therapy, which it already had a co-promotion agreement for.

Gabriele Cerrone, executive chairman, founder and interim chief executive officer of Tiziana, said: “With the FDA approval of the humanised anti-CD3 mAb Tzield and then its subsequent announced acquisition of Provention Bio by Sanofi for $2.9bn, CD3 has emerged as an established and attractive target for type 1 diabetes.

“We believed that having a fully human CD3 antibody may offer benefits to patients across many different chronic disease indications.”

Approximately 4.7 million people in the UK are estimated to be living with diabetes, with type 1 diabetes accounting for around 8% of cases.

Matthew Davis, chief medical officer of Tiziana, added that having a take-home self-administered nasally delivered therapy “would offer additional benefit and convenience to sufferers of type 1 diabetes”.

“Although given intranasal, our fully human anti-CD3 mAb foralumab has shown to release anti-inflammatory T regulatory cells throughout the body while returning pro-inflammatory effector T cells to their naïve state," he said.

The company said it is in "active discussions" with key opinion leaders and an international network of diabetes experts regarding various study designs.

Earlier this month, Tiziana also announced plans to investigate intranasal foralumab for the treatment of long COVID.

“We anticipate entering into a phase 2a placebo-controlled clinical trial upon successful feedback from the FDA,” Davis said. “I am excited to test intranasal foralumab in this medically important condition. The use of PET Scans will allow us to determine if intranasal foralumab will decrease activated microglia in patients with long COVID after three months of administration.”

Phase 2 trials of the therapy in non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis are also anticipated to commence in the third quarter of this year, the company said.