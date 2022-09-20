Tiziana’s Foralumab shows promise in second patient with secondary progressive MS





Tiziana Life Sciences (Tiziana) has announced that the second patient with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) has shown ‘continued clinical improvement’ after six months of dosing with intranasal Foralumab.

MS is a disabling, unpredictable disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers the nerves and disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. The condition affects around 700,000 people in Europe and approximately 2.5 million people worldwide.

SPMS is a stage of MS which comes after relapsing remitting MS for many people. With this type of MS the patient’s disability gets steadily worse and relapses, when symptoms get worse but then get better, are unlikely.

The company outlined that on 12 September 2022, the patient walked 100 metres without a cane or need for rest. Prior to this, on 8 June 2022, the patient required a cane to walk this same distance. This corresponds with a clinically meaningful improvement in the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score of 0.5.

The patient’s pyramidal score remained stable and did not worsen over time, the company noted, with the patient having received a total of 10.5 treatment cycles of foralumab to date.

Foralumab, the only entirely human anti-CD3 mAb, has shown reduced release of cytokines after intravenous administration in healthy volunteers and in patients with Crohn's disease.

In a humanised mouse model, it was shown that while targeting the T-cell receptor, orally administered Foralumab modulates immune responses of the T-cells and enhances regulatory T-cells (Tregs), thereby providing therapeutic benefit in treating inflammatory and autoimmune diseases without the occurrence of potential adverse events usually associated with parenteral mAb therapy.

‘Based on these studies, the intranasal and oral administration of Foralumab offers the potential to become a well-tolerated immunotherapy for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by the induction of Tregs,’ Tiziana said in a statement.

Gabriele Cerrone, executive chairman and interim chief executive officer of Tiziana, said: “Coupled with our PET imaging data demonstrating inhibition of microglial activation, I am truly excited and encouraged by the clinical benefits shown so far for the first two expanded access patients receiving intranasal Foralumab for SPMS.

“This programme is a top priority for us, and we expect to enrol four additional patients with SPMS at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the fourth quarter of 2022.”