Tonix’s long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial primary endpoint

TNX-102 SL was shown to effectively improve fatigue symptoms in people with long COVID

Microscope

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp has announced that its fibromyalgia-type long COVID drug, TNX-102 SL, failed to meet the primary goal in its mid-stage study of managing muscle pain and tenderness associated with long COVID.

The outcome is based on results from the phase 2 randomised, double-blind, proof-of-concept study, called PREVAIL, in 63 patients with documented long COVID.

Results from the study did, however, show that TNX-102 SL 5.6mg was associated with a robust effect size (ES) in improving fatigue.

Dr Seth Lederman, president and chief executive officer at Tonix, said that the evidence of TNX-102-SL was important as fatigue had "been identified as the dominant symptom contributing to disability" and long COVID.

Fatigue also overlaps with chronic fatigue syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis (CFS/ME) and fibromyalgia.

Additionally, the study found that the experimental drug showed consistent improvements across the secondary endpoints of sleep quality, cognitive function, disability and patient global impression of change (PGIC).

However, by week 14, TNX-102 SL failed to achieve the pre-specified primary endpoint of improving long COVID pain intensity scores, Tonix said.

The TNX-102 SL findings “fulfil the objectives of this proof-of-concept study in supporting the decision to advance the programme based on a proposed primary endpoint using the PROMIS fatigue scale," said Lederman.

Gregory Sullivan, chief medical officer at Tonix, said: "We look forward to an anticipated end-of-phase 2 meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss this data and expect to present full data from PREVAIL in a peer-reviewed format and at upcoming medical conferences.”

He continued: "We believe the results of PREVAIL, together with extensive data from studies in other chronic conditions… make PROMIS Fatigue a solid candidate for the primary endpoint of future long COVID registrational studies."

The meeting between Tonix and the FDA is set to take place in the first quarter of 2024.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) recently announced that the proposed mechanism of TNX-102 SL is a target of future RECOVER clinical trials in long COVID to improve the quality of sleep.

In August, the NIH announced the launch of mid-stage clinical trials to test four treatments in patients with symptoms of long COVID, including Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 drug Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir).

Article by
Jen Brogan

7th September 2023

From: Research

PME Digital Edition

Latest intelligence

