Two KCL research projects awarded £4.8m to help find cure for type 1 diabetes

Two major research projects led by King’s College London (KCL) have received £4.8m in funding by the Type 1 Diabetes Grand Challenge to help find a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Affecting over 400,000 people in the UK, T1D is an autoimmune condition that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas, stopping the production of insulin and causing high blood sugar levels.

The Type 1 Diabetes Grand Challenge recently awarded six teams from the UK grants totalling over £13m.

The grant follows the £50m pledge to the grand challenge from the Steven Morgan Foundation to accelerate research for new treatments for T1D.

KCL’s Professor Shanta Persaud and Dr Aileen King will utilise human beta cell development and function expertise to explore ways to restore insulin-producing beta cells that have been destroyed in people living with the condition so the body can produce its own insulin again.

“This would be transformative for people with the condition,… reducing the risk of dangerous blood sugar lows and long-term diabetes complications while also reducing the huge psychological impact of living with diabetes,” King said.

Professor Francesca Spagnoli from KCL, alongside the University of Oxford’s Dr Rocio Sancho and Professor Molly Stevens will use human stem cells to create insulin-producing cells to be transplanted to diabetes patients to synthesis insulin within their bodies.

Previous clinical research has shown that transplanted cells have a limited survival rate due to attacks on the immune system.

The project intends to address the causes behind the post-transplantation issues that insulin-producing cells experience by looking at the external environment of the cell, including signals between different cells and oxygen, and the factors within cells, such as genes that promote cell survival.

“We envision this innovative approach to represent a substantial advancement in diabetes treatment, with the potential to positively impact the lives of millions of individuals worldwide,” said Spagnoli.

In partnership with the Steve Morgan Foundation, Diabetes UK and JDRF UK, other institutions associated with the Type 1 Diabetes Grand Challenge projects include the Universities of Birmingham, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Cardiff University and the Leibniz FMP in Berlin.