UCB's bimekizumab shows continued improvement in hidradenitis suppurativa patients

UCB's bimekizumab has demonstrated sustained efficacy and symptom improvement in patients with the inflammatory skin disease hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), according to new long-term data presented at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting.

An estimated 1% of the population are affected by HS, which causes boil-like abscesses that can burst, creating open wounds and resulting in irreversible scarring. Many patients experience flare-ups of the disease as well as severe pain, which can have a major impact on quality of life.

The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but it occurs near hair follicles where there are sweat glands. Currently, there is only one approved biologic treatment for HS.

UCB’s bimekizumab is designed to selectively inhibit both IL-17A and IL-17F, two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes.

The data from the two studies – BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II – showed that bimekizumab achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements over placebo in the signs and symptoms of adults with moderate to severe HS at week 16, which were maintained to week 48.

At week 16, 47.8% of patients receiving bimekizumab every two weeks in BE HEARD I and 52% in BE HEARD II experienced the shared primary endpoint of a 50% reduction in skin abscesses and inflammatory nodules. This is compared with 28.7% and 32% for placebo, respectively.

For those receiving bimekizumab every four weeks, 45.3% in BE HEARD I and 53.8% in BE HEARD II achieved the 50% reduction.

In the new 48-week data, UCB said more than 75% of patients maintained the 50% reduction in skin abscesses and inflammatory nodules in the studies, while around 55% experienced a 75% reduction after 48 weeks of treatment.

Emmanuel Caeymaex, executive vice president, immunology solutions and head of US at UCB, said: “Results from the phase 3 programme highlight the meaningful clinical outcomes achieved by targeting IL-17F in addition to IL-17A.

“We are now focused on the next steps with global regulatory filings for bimekizumab in HS planned for later this year.”

Bimekizumab is already approved in the EU and Great Britain for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.