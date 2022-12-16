UCB’s Epicensus programme highlights need to address psoriasis care gap





UCB has shared results from its Epicensus programme, which underscores key needs that remain unaddressed in psoriasis care and management.

The programme, which has been published in Dermatology and Therapy, offers detailed information for actionable improvements, applicable to individuals, institutions and European governments as a means of bridging the care gap.

Launched in December 2020 to generate insights around elevating the standard of care and improving patient-related outcomes in psoriasis, the programme was initiated and funded by UCB and involves 18 European experts from three key stakeholder groups: clinicians, patients and payors.

Each group shared their perspectives, which produced eight central action areas outlined in the publication, including improving healthcare systems to better support multidisciplinary teams and digital services, driving real-world data generation and improving patient access.

It also highlighted prioritising quality-of-life measures, the need to involve patients in patient-centred and personalised approaches to care, while reinforcing the need for improvements for the relevance and reach of guidelines, multi-stakeholder education and patient engagement.

“Psoriasis can place a significant physical and psychological burden on those living with the condition, resulting in people avoiding certain situations and activities,” said Helen McAteer, chief executive of The Psoriasis Association.

She added: “Despite considerable improvements in the way we treat the condition, significant disparities exist in the quality of care and treatment patients receive in the UK. I am delighted to see these issues being investigated by the Epicensus initiative.”

Based on Epicensus recommendations, UCB has formed a steering committee to help implement positive changes in the UK, with the group chaired by Professor Richard Warren. The committee is made up of patient and professional organisations and is focused on establishing a standard of care for psoriasis patients across the UK.

Claire Brading, managing director, UCB UK and Ireland, said: “Despite psoriasis affecting one in 50 adults in the UK, skin conditions continue to rank low on the government’s agenda. This means that many suffer in silence, and struggle to access a consistent quality of care.

“We hope that by working closely with people with psoriasis, and other key stakeholders as part of the Epicensus initiative, we can create tailored solutions that support patients, irrespective of where they are in their treatment journey, or where they are in the country.”