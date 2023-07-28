UK experts and politicians meet to discuss challenges faced by progressive MS patients

The MS Society, along with representatives from other neurological charities, patients, clinicians, politicians and the Prime Minister’s special advisors, have discussed the challenges faced by people living with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) in the UK.

At a roundtable held at 10 Downing Street, important areas, including the development of treatments for progressive MS and patient access to therapies and services, were considered.

Primary-progressive MS (PPMS) accounts for about 10-15% of MS cases and is characterised by a fairly steady, gradual change in functional ability over time without any remissions.

The discussion also provided an opportunity for the MS Society to shed light on Octopus, a ‘revolutionary’ UK trial aimed at transforming the way treatments are tested for progressive MS.

Using a multi-arm, multi-stage design for the first time, the Octopus trial will test multiple drugs at once, making it possible to test new treatments three times faster than usual. The trial received £12.9m worth of funding from the MS Society and is based at University College London.

In discussing the potential and promise of new treatments for progressive MS, the charity also highlighted some of the barriers that are faced due to severe pressures on the neurology workforce.

Nick Moberly, chief executive at the MS Society, who chaired the discussion, said that people living with progressive MS "have less access to key health and care professionals, such as neurologists or MS nurses".

He added: "Many lose contact with an MS team due to a lack of treatment options or capacity in services, impacting on their ability to manage their condition and live well with MS."

Alongside the Neurological Alliance, a coalition of over 90 organisations to improve treatment, care and support for people affected by neurological conditions, the MS Society has been campaigning for a neurological taskforce to address the issues currently faced.

On 11 July, the MS Society and other organisations, including MS Trust and MS-UK, met with the minister of state for disabled people, health and work, Tom Pursglove MP, to discuss mental health and MS, where they called for better training for the neurological workforce on mental health awareness.